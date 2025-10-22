Counter-UAS from AeroVironment chosen by U.S. Army as next-gen C-UAS system

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy AeroVironment HUNTSVILLE, Ala. AeroVironment, a provider of counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UASs) and air/missile-defense technologies, has been chosen to deliver the U.S. Army’s Next-Generation C-UAS Missile (NGCM).

AeroVironment won a $95.9 million contract for the U.S. Army's Long-Range Kinetic Interceptor (LRKI) program through the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center (CCDC AvMC) Aviation & Missile Technology Consortium (AMTC). As part of the LRKI program, AeroVironment will produce and deliver its Freedom Eagle (FE-1) kinetic C-UAS missile.

According to the company's announcement, FE-1 is a low-cost, high-performance system aimed at neutralizing Groups 2 and 3 UASs while maintaining residual capability against Group 1 UASs, fixed-wing, and rotary-wing aircraft with increased lethality, extended range, and rapid launch capabilities.

Company officials state that FE-1 has already passed several key development milestones, including a successful live-fire demonstration of its dual-thrust solid rocket motor, controlled test vehicle (CTV) launches, and warhead tests, all in preparation for eventual field deployment.