Counter-UAS remote weapon station to be supplied to Asian navy by RAFAEL

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy RAFAEL

TEL AVIV, Israel. RAFAEL will supply its TYPHOON Mk30-C counter-uncrewed aerial system (C-UAS) naval remote weapon station (NRWS) to an unidentified navy in Asia, the company announced in a statement.

The system, which is equipped with artificial intelligence and automatic fire correction to help it take down small and medium UAS targets, is also equipped with a Mk44S Bushmaster 30 mm gun, the statement reads.

The company claims that the system uses a mix of smart multi-spectral sensors, weapons, and intelligent effectors using AI techniques.

"The TYPHOON Mk30-C incorporates an on-mount Electro-Optical Director with a state-of-the-art Fire Control System to optimize effective surveillance and engage threats in all weather conditions, day and night," the statement adds.

RAFAEL will install the system aboard the navy's vessels.