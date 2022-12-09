Counter-UAS remote weapon station to be supplied to Asian navy by RAFAEL

Counter-UAS remote weapon station to be supplied to Asian navy by RAFAELNews
December 09, 2022
TEL AVIV, Israel. RAFAEL will supply its TYPHOON Mk30-C counter-uncrewed aerial system (C-UAS) naval remote weapon station (NRWS) to an unidentified navy in Asia, the company announced in a statement.
The system, which is equipped with artificial intelligence and automatic fire correction to help it take down small and medium UAS targets, is also equipped with a Mk44S Bushmaster 30 mm gun, the statement reads.
The company claims that the system uses a mix of smart multi-spectral sensors, weapons, and intelligent effectors using AI techniques.
"The TYPHOON Mk30-C incorporates an on-mount Electro-Optical Director with a state-of-the-art Fire Control System to optimize effective surveillance and engage threats in all weather conditions, day and night," the statement adds.
RAFAEL will install the system aboard the navy's vessels.