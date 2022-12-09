Military Embedded Systems

Counter-UAS remote weapon station to be supplied to Asian navy by RAFAEL

News

December 09, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Counter-UAS remote weapon station to be supplied to Asian navy by RAFAEL
Photo courtesy RAFAEL

TEL AVIV, Israel. RAFAEL will supply its TYPHOON Mk30-C counter-uncrewed aerial system (C-UAS) naval remote weapon station (NRWS) to an unidentified navy in Asia, the company announced in a statement.

The system, which is equipped with artificial intelligence and automatic fire correction to help it take down small and medium UAS targets, is also equipped with a Mk44S Bushmaster 30 mm gun, the statement reads.

The company claims that the system uses a mix of smart multi-spectral sensors, weapons, and intelligent effectors using AI techniques.

"The TYPHOON Mk30-C incorporates an on-mount Electro-Optical Director with a state-of-the-art Fire Control System to optimize effective surveillance and engage threats in all weather conditions, day and night," the statement adds.

RAFAEL will install the system aboard the navy's vessels.

Featured Companies

RAFAEL

Categories
Unmanned - Counter-UAS
Unmanned - Sensors
Radar/EW - Sensors
A.I. - Cognitive EW
A.I. - Cognitive Radar
A.I. - Deep Learning
Avionics
Image courtesy UK government
News
Next-generation fighter jet to be developed by UK, Italy, Japan

December 09, 2022
More Avionics
Unmanned
Photo courtesy RAFAEL
News
Counter-UAS remote weapon station to be supplied to Asian navy by RAFAEL

December 09, 2022
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image courtesy Riverside Research
News
Microelectronics and embedded system assurance contract for U.S. Air Force won by Riverside Research

December 09, 2022
More Radar/EW
Cyber
U.S. DoD/Air Force photo by J.M. Eddins Jr.
News
Cyber program pairs DARPA, CYBERCOM for accelerated capabilities

December 02, 2022
More Cyber