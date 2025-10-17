Counter-UAS system adds capabilities and autonomy

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy EOS Defense Systems USA

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. EOS Defense Systems USA announced that it is developing enhanced capabilities for its Slinger Remote Weapon System (RWS), with the intent of adding advanced counter-uncrewed aerial system (C-UAS) capabilities including aided target recognition and scalable levels of autonomy to meet the increased challenge of hostile UASs.

Shawn Baerlocher, CEO of EOS Defense Systems USA, stated: “The RWS can operate in a ‘stand-alone’ capacity, utilizing only its native, passive sensors or receive an external cue from a remote sensor. Either functionality allows effective execution of platform self-defense. The addition of an automation suite enables drone defeat with reduced burden on the warfighter."

EOS Defense Systems USA will also begin manufacturing Slinger at its Huntsville, Alabama facility to meet growing demand from U.S. government customers, Baerlocher added.