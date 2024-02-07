Drone defense to protect South Asia infrastructure to be provided by WhiteFox

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy WhiteFox

SAN LUIS OBISPO, California. WhiteFox Defense Technologies won a $1 million multi-phase contract to deploy advanced drone defense technology in South Asia to safeguard critical infrastructure in the region, the company announced in a statement.

The global rise in the use of drones poses a risk to infrastructure and public safety, and with drones becoming more accessible, their potential for surveillance, unauthorized data gathering, and disruptive activities has escalated, the statement reads. WhiteFox's DroneFox NS system is an RF-based technology designed for detecting, identifying, classifying, and mitigating unauthorized drone activities.

The DroneFox NS system has been demonstrated for several types of uses, including airports, border surveillance, and military installations, the company says.