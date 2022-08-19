Military Embedded Systems

Laser weapon system delivered to U.S. Navy by Lockheed

News

August 19, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Illustration courtesy Lockheed Martin

SAN DIEGO, California. Lockheed Martin has delivered a multi-mission laser weapon system to the U.S. Navy that is intended to provide directed energy capability to certain ships, the company announced in a statement.

Lockheed delivered the 60+ kW-class high-energy laser with integrated optical-dazzler and surveillance (HELIOS), which will be integrated into existing ships and provide a laser weapon system as an element of a "layered defense architecture," the statement reads.

Earlier this year, the laser completed range testing at Wallops Island in Virginia. It will be installed on the Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Preble (DDG-88). The laser reportedly will be integrated with the ship's Aegis Combat System, and will replace its Mk15 Close-In Weapon System.

Besides close-in defense, HELIOS is designed to "dazzle" unmanned aerial systems, and it can also be used for surveillance.

Featured Companies

Lockheed Martin

6801 Rockledge Drive
Bethesda, MD 20817
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Counter-UAS
Unmanned - ISR
Avionics
Story
VPX and OpenVPX: A guide to major players, military applications, and more

August 18, 2022
More Avionics
Unmanned
Illustration courtesy Lockheed Martin
News
Laser weapon system delivered to U.S. Navy by Lockheed

August 19, 2022
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
FMTV A2 vehicle image courtesy Oshkosh Defense.
News
EW concepts contract from Army awarded to General Dynamics, Lockheed Martin

August 19, 2022
More Radar/EW
Comms
News
Wideband satellite comms contract for Military Sealift Command won by Inmarsat

August 19, 2022
More Comms