Laser weapon system delivered to U.S. Navy by Lockheed

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Illustration courtesy Lockheed Martin SAN DIEGO, California. Lockheed Martin has delivered a multi-mission laser weapon system to the U.S. Navy that is intended to provide directed energy capability to certain ships, the company announced in a statement.

Lockheed delivered the 60+ kW-class high-energy laser with integrated optical-dazzler and surveillance (HELIOS), which will be integrated into existing ships and provide a laser weapon system as an element of a "layered defense architecture," the statement reads.

Earlier this year, the laser completed range testing at Wallops Island in Virginia. It will be installed on the Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Preble (DDG-88). The laser reportedly will be integrated with the ship's Aegis Combat System, and will replace its Mk15 Close-In Weapon System.

Besides close-in defense, HELIOS is designed to "dazzle" unmanned aerial systems, and it can also be used for surveillance.