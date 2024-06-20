Layered counter-sUAS air defense systems to be developed by Rheinmetall, Anduril Industries

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

PARIS, France. Rheinmetall and Anduril Industries signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the design, development, and production of new layered counter-small unmanned aerial system (C-sUAS) air defense systems, targeting primarily European markets, the companies announced in a statement.

The systems will integrate Rheinmetall's Skymaster command and control system and high-power guns with Anduril's Sentry Tower, Wisp sensors, and Anvil autonomous interceptor, according to the statement.

The cooperation is intended to enable the development of a systematic approach covering a wide sensor and effector mix, including hard kill and non-lethal effectors, gun missiles, and advanced detection sensors, the statement reads.