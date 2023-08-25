Military Embedded Systems

Miniaturized high-energy laser delivered to U.S. government by Northrop Grumman

August 25, 2023

Photo courtesy Northrop Grumman

REDONDO BEACH, California. Northrop Grumman Corporation has handed over a miniaturized high-energy laser to the U.S. government that is designed for rapid deployment in tactical settings and rugged enough to withstand field conditions, the company announced in a statement.

The system, known as Phantom, is a 10kW class high-energy laser with dimensions approximately 12 cubic feet and weighing under 200 pounds, allowing for easier transport and installation, according to the company.

The U.S. government plans to integrate Phantom with other subsystems for further testing before delivering it to military customers. The miniaturized laser aims to defend against a variety of threats including uncrewed aerial systems, rockets, and fast attack boats, the company says.

Featured Companies

Northrop Grumman

2980 Fairview Park Drive
Falls Church, VA 22042
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Counter-UAS
Avionics
