Modular drone detection system showcased by Arete at SOF Week

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Arete SOF WEEK 2024 -- TAMPA, Florida. Arete showcased a modular drone detection system designed to track swarms of uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) at SOF Week.

The Basilisk system features a modular design, consisting of tethered 'pucks' that provide coverage angles ranging from 45 to 360 degrees, which allows for flexible deployment configurations suitable for dynamic day operations, the company says.

The system is paired with a ruggedized offboard processor to support the operations.

The Basilisk uses machine learning algorithms to lower the false alarm rate while maintaining high detection confidence, and it is capable of simultaneously tracking and classifying hundreds of targets up to 5 kilometers away, even in high clutter environments, the company says.