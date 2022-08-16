Military Embedded Systems

Optionally manned defensive counter-UAS platform to be provided to DoD

August 16, 2022

Image courtesy BlueHalo

ARLINGTON, Virginia. BlueHalo Titan Defense has won a $24 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense for multiple Titan C-UAS systems, manufacturer BlueHalo announced in a statement.

Titan C-UAS is an optionally manned platform that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide radio frequency-based (RF) situational awareness and force protection for troops.

"The undisclosed government customer will use Titan systems for pre-deployment activities, mobile security, fixed site protection, and dismounted operations while deployed," the statement reads.

Titan was built to provide a "sphere of threat detection and protection around soldiers and key military assets," the statement adds.

"Titan C-UAS uses an automated decision engine to match threats with optimized electronic countermeasures without requiring an operator's manual response, interpretation of the threat scenario, or expertise in discriminating complex frequency hopping spread spectrum signal characteristics," the statement reads.

