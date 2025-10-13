Military Embedded Systems

Stryker-based counter-UAS system showcased at Leonardo DRS exhibit at AUSA

News

October 13, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Stryker-based counter-UAS system showcased at Leonardo DRS exhibit at AUSA
Image via Leonardo DRS

WASHINGTON, D.C. Leonardo DRS is showcasing its Stryker-mounted directed energy counter-uncrewed aerial system (C-UAS) among other technologies at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) 2025 Annual Meeting.

The C-UAS system combines a high-energy laser with kinetic and non-kinetic defeat options to counter Group 1–3 drone threats. Built around a Stryker combat vehicle, it integrates sensors, precision rockets, and a 30 mm weapon system to provide multiple engagement methods from a single mobile platform, the company says.

The design maintains mobility and protection while increasing available “stowed kills” by eliminating power-related duty-cycle limits, according to the company.

Featured Companies

Leonardo DRS

2345 Crystal Drive Suite 1000
Arlington, VA 22202
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Counter-UAS
Radar/EW - Sensors
Comms - Vetronics
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Whitepaper
A Practical Guide to Deploying Rugged Computing Solutions in Harsh Environments

January 16, 2026

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image via SSDL
News
FLOPPYFlash drive to replace old decoy launcher hardware on UK Royal Navy ships

January 07, 2026

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Image: Abaco Systems
News
SOSA aligned SBC with advanced AI capabilities introduced by Abaco Systems

January 15, 2026

More A.I.
Comms
Sponsored Story
PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Epiq’s Matchstiq V40 SDR platform

January 19, 2026

More Comms