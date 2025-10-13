Stryker-based counter-UAS system showcased at Leonardo DRS exhibit at AUSA

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Leonardo DRS

WASHINGTON, D.C. Leonardo DRS is showcasing its Stryker-mounted directed energy counter-uncrewed aerial system (C-UAS) among other technologies at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) 2025 Annual Meeting.

The C-UAS system combines a high-energy laser with kinetic and non-kinetic defeat options to counter Group 1–3 drone threats. Built around a Stryker combat vehicle, it integrates sensors, precision rockets, and a 30 mm weapon system to provide multiple engagement methods from a single mobile platform, the company says.

The design maintains mobility and protection while increasing available “stowed kills” by eliminating power-related duty-cycle limits, according to the company.