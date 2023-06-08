Defying Gravity: Challenges, Opportunities, and Innovations in the Space Tech Industry

Whitepaper

The space tech industry is a collective effort to defy gravity both literally and figuratively—taming physics and driving innovation into soaring new realms.

Companies and governments around the globe are racing to make their mark in space. New technologies are emerging rapidly and new use cases are being discovered daily. Established players and start-ups alike are disrupting the space industry as never before.

To help you and others in—or contemplating joining—the space and satellite industry, this report shares the results of a research study on current and future trends, a broad overview of industry analysis, advanced technologies in new designs that deliver vastly reduced cycle times. In addition, it also helps identify the drivers of this growth and acceleration, the enabling technology trends, and the pain points you will face along the way.