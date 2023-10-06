Military Embedded Systems

AI-enabled aloft solutions for ISR to get showing at AUSA 2023

News

October 06, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

AI-enabled aloft solutions for ISR to get showing at AUSA 2023
TCOM image

WASHINGTON. TCOM, L.P. -- a maker of multidomain C5ISR [command, control, computers, communications, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance] elevated awareness solutions -- will exhibit and introduce its latest artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled solutions for distant warning and awareness,critical Infrastructure and force protection, and maritime and border security at the upcoming Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition 2023, set to be held October 9-11 in Washington, D.C.

TCOM’s aerostats (also called balloons or airships) are aimed at delivering 360-degree coverage for detection, surveillance, monitoring, and targeting on long-endurance missions exceeding 30 days, 

At the show, TCOM says that it will emphasize its Persistent Surveillance aerostat platforms that are aimed at use in missile defense programs for global geopolitical conflict zones such as Taiwan and the South China Sea, Indo-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East through its transportable mooring system. 

AUSA showgoers can see the TCOM aerostats at Booth #3845.

Featured Companies

TCOM

Categories
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Payloads
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms