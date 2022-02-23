AI-powered drone swarming demoed at UMEX 2022

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

EDGE image. ABU DHABI, UAE. EDGE, a technology group for defense in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has released swarming drones, its latest application for unmanned aerial systems (UAS), on the first day of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference (UMEX 2022).

At UMEX, EDGE showcased its swarming drones, which are based on the Hunter 2 series of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) developed by HALCON. Designed to ensure a decisive edge in combat, the ground-launched drones fly in formation to perform a coordinated mission that can overwhelm an adversary.

Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology, officials claim the tactical drones are designed to share information with one another to track and maintain their relative positions, and to effectively engage targets.

According to the company, the swarm of drones are engineered to be light, agile, and responsive while being directed to their target, which may include enemy fighter jets on the tarmac at a military base, or an incoming convoy of enemy armoured vehicles, for example.