Military Embedded Systems

Airbus Helicopters to buy tactical drone manufacturer Aerovel

News

January 16, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Airbus Helicopters to buy tactical drone manufacturer Aerovel
Image courtesy Airbus

MARIGNANE, France. Airbus Helicopters plans to acquire Aerovel and its uncrewed aerial system (UAS), Flexrotor, as part of a bid to enhance its tactical UAS offerings, the company announced in a statement.

The company expects the acquisition, subject to regulatory approvals and customary conditions, to close sometime this year. Flexrotor is a small tactical UAS designed primarily for intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance (ISTAR) missions, both at sea and over land, with a focus on expeditionary missions that require minimal operational footprint, the statement reads.

Flexrotor has Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) features, and can be autonomously launched and recovered in confined spaces, such as a 12 by 12 ft. area, the company says. It is equipped to carry various payloads, including electro-optical systems and advanced sensors, and has a maximum launch weight of 25 kg with the ability to operate for 12-14 hours in typical ISTAR configurations.

The system has been used in maritime security exercises and parapublic missions like forest fire surveillance and ice navigation, under the support of the US Department of Defense, the statement adds.

Featured Companies

Airbus Helicopters, Inc.

2701 N Forum Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Website

Aerovel

Categories
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - Power Electronics
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Unmanned - Sensors
Unmanned - Test
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms