Army Vanguard demos leverage Gray Eagle Extended Range UAS, open architectures

News

GA-ASI photo WASHINGTON. During U.S. Army’s Vanguard demonstrations that took place in Fort Huachuca, Arizona, on Sept. 17–18, 2024, a GA-ASI Gray Eagle Extended Range (GE-ER) unmanned aircraft system (UAS) provided by the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) showcased new capabilities, such as the integration of an Expeditionary Cyber Chassis (ECC) for C5ISR and Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS) with communications intelligence (COMINT) and mobile ad hoc networking (MANET) radios from Silvus Technologies.

The GE-ER, sponsored by Col. Danielle Medaglia, product manager for Uncrewed Aircraft Systems, and operated by U.S. Army soldiers, demonstrated data relay and voice communication over significant distances, extending the range, quality, and speed of data exchanges for Army ground units.

This event also confirmed the capability of relaying video and chat messages between ground users equipped with Silvus 4200 MANET radios, highlighting the progress being made in enhancing tactical communications and situational awareness.

While leveraging the COMINT system, the Gray Eagle UAS was able to detect stationary and moving targets at significant ranges and provide data for analysis to expeditionary intelligence cells.

This expansion is due to its open architecture, which exemplifies the Army’s Transformation in Contact (TIC) concept. The Army benefits by using an existing system to reduce risk and impacts while gaining new capabilities without the prolonged timelines of an acquisition new start.

Built by GA-ASI and operated by the U.S. Army, the GE-ER participating in the exercise represents the future capabilities of the Gray Eagle 25M’s open architecture design, enabling rapid integration of supplier-agnostic sensors, radios, and payloads needed for Multi-Domain Operations. The ability to fully integrate internally mounted long-range sensors and launched effects, while controlling them with modernized laptop ground control systems, significantly enhances its survivability and lethality.

Along with advanced data links, GPS navigation systems, and an upgraded propulsion system, the GE 25M is resilient to electronic threats when deployed in expeditionary and austere locations, according to GA-ASI.