Chairman of Joint Chiefs to deliver Thursday keynote at SOF Week 2025

May 07, 2025

John M. McHale III

Editorial Director

Gen. Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

SOF WEEK 2025 - TAMPA, Fla. – Gen. Dan Caine the 22nd Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff will deliver the Thursday, May 8 keynote address at SOF Week 2025 at 11 am at the JW Marriott: Tampa Bay Ballroom.

Gen. Caine is, the nation’s highest-ranking military officer, and the principal military advisor to the President, Secretary of Defense, and National Security Council. Prior to becoming Chairman on April 11, 2025, General Caine was the Associate Director for Military Affairs at Central Intelligence Agency.

He has served in a wide range of operational, staff and joint assignments, primarily as an F-16 fighter pilot, weapons officer, member of the White House staff and special operations officer. As a Command Pilot, he has logged more than 2,800 hours in the F-16, including more than 150 combat hours. From 2009-2016, Caine was a part-time member of the National Guard and a serial entrepreneur and investor.

If the Tampa Bay Ballroom reaches maximum capacity, the keynote session virtually in the JW Marriott, Level 2, H.B. Plant Ballroom , "SOF Team Room."

You can follow coverage of the event throughout the week at https://militaryembedded.com/topics/sofweek

