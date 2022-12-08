Drones for disaster/humanitarian relief missions in Australia to be provided by Elbit Systems

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Elbit Systems

HAIFA, Israel. Elbit Systems of Australia has won a contract to supply uncrewed aerial systems to the Australian Army to assist in civilian disaster and humanitarian relief operations, the company announced in a statement.

Elbit Systems will provide the Skylark I LEX UAS, which is equipped with electro-optical capabilities and the Automatic Dependent Surveillance - Broadcast (ADS-B) system, the statement reads.

The company says the UAS offers 40 kilometers of line-of-sight communication range for reconnaissance and force protection missions.

The UAS will "support the Australian Army achieve wider use cases outside of traditional Army UAS employment including integration into more classes of airspace," the statement reads. "This will enable Australian Defence Force (ADF) support to civilian operations for disaster and humanitarian relief."