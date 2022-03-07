Evolution class of AI-powered UAS unveiled by GA-ASI

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

General Atomics image. POWAY, Calif. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) has announced a new category of future-forward unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), designed with a focus on information dominance and airspace supremacy.

According to the company, the new Evolution line of advanced UAS joins GA-ASI’s existing Predator-class and Mojave-class aircraft in delivering next-generation UAS capability that is engineered with advanced, autonomous combat power in mind.

Officials claim that the name Evolution refers to the evolutionary path GA-ASI has followed in the UAS realm. In the past three decades, GA-ASI claims to have launched more than 25 UAS variants, beginning with the Gnat in 1992.

Evolution will establish a third aircraft class within GA-ASI, joining the Predator line and recently announced Mojave line of expeditionary UAS featuring short-takeoff and landing (STOL) capability. Evolution includes the development of GA-ASI’s next-generation UAS solutions, as well as new UAS concepts such as Defender, Sparrowhawk, and the recently announced Gambit, which will use artifical intelligence (AI)-powered software to complete autonomous tasks.