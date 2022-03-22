'Ghost Bat' becomes official RAAF designation for unmanned MQ-28A

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Boeing photo. AUSTRALIA. The Australian government and Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) have chosen MQ-28A Ghost Bat as the military designator and name for the Boeing Australia-produced unmanned military combat aircraft.

According to the company, Australia’s Defense Minister, the Hon. Peter Dutton MP, announced the designator and name at a dedicated ceremony held at RAAF Base Amberley, Queensland to celebrate what the RAAF is claiming to be the first Australian-produced military combat aircraft in over 50 years.

With a development timetable of three years from ideation to first flight, the development program will leverage advancements in digital engineering, advanced manufacturing, and supply chain technologies unique to Australia.

While the RAAF Loyal Wingman development program name will phase out, Boeing’s product name for global customers will remain the Airpower Teaming System. During 2022, Boeing claims the program will continue to accelerate the development and testing of the MQ-28A Ghost Bat, with a focus on sensor and missionisation capabilities.