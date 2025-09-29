Hermes 900 drone to be supplied to unnamed country by Elbit Systems

Dan Taylor

Elbit Systems

HAIFA, Israel. Elbit Systems won a contract worth approximately $120 million to deliver its Hermes 900 uncrewed aerial system (UAS) for long-range maritime surveillance to an international customer, the company announced in a statement.

The Hermes 900 is a medium altitude long endurance (MALE) UAS designed for missions that include intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance (ISTAR) across land and maritime environments, the statement reads.

According to the company, the Hermes 900 is its largest UAS and has been selected by more than 20 customers since its first order in 2011. Elbit Systems states that the aircraft is intended for multi-role operations, with applications spanning persistent surveillance and area monitoring.