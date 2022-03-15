Huneed Technologies to supply hardware for GA-ASI's unmanned aircraft

News

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

GA-ASI photo. POWAY, Calif. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. awarded Huneed Technologies a contract to manufacture and supply Circuit Card Assemblies (CCA) to for its unmanned aircraft.

GA-ASI is manufacturer of the MQ-9, a Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) operated by the United States and many NATO countries, as an intelligence-gathering and strike-capable asset. Additionally, GA-ASI’s MQ-9B SkyGuardian and SeaGuardian, are designed to meet the multi-domain and multi-environmental needs of its customers.

In 2017, Huneed entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with GA-ASI in identifying strategic partnership areas. Officials claim that the MOU was renewed in 2021 during Seoul ADEX 2021

The renewal covered three areas: engineering, development, testing, and manufacturing of CCA; incorporation of Huneed’s High Trunk Capacity Trunk Radio Systems with GA-ASI’s SkyTower technology to enable relay/repeater function; and collaboration on the development of an Korean Integrated Intelligence Center (KIIC).