JUMP 20 UAS selected by Danish military for tactical operations

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via AeroVironment

ARLINGTON, Virginia. AeroVironment won a contract from the Danish Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation (DALO) to supply its JUMP 20 medium uncrewed aircraft system (UAS) to the Danish Armed Forces, the company announced in a statement. The contract, valued at up to $181 million, will span 10 years as part of Denmark’s tactical UAS program of record.

The JUMP 20 is a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) fixed-wing UAS designed for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, the statement reads. With an endurance of more than 13 hours and an operational range of 185 km (115 miles), the system is runway-independent and can autonomously launch and land, making it suited for mobile operations, AeroVironment says.

Equipped with a 30-pound modular payload capacity, the JUMP 20 can integrate various sensors and technologies to support evolving mission requirements, the company states. AeroVironment adds that the system has accumulated over 300,000 operational flight hours and is intended to enhance the Danish Armed Forces' ability to conduct ISR operations in diverse environments.