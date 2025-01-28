Military Embedded Systems

Long-range UAS shown by Insitu at WEST 2025 show

News

January 28, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Long-range UAS shown by Insitu at WEST 2025 show
Integrator VTOL image: Insitu

WEST 2025 CONFERENCE & EXPOSITION -- SAN DIEGO. Insitu is showcasing its long-range and long-endurance Integrator and ScanEagle uncrewed aerial systems (UASs) at this week's AFCEA/USNI WEST 2025 Conference and Exposition. 

The Integrator UAS, according to company information, is a long-endurance UAS that can range as much as 2,000 nmi point-to-point using the Extended Range SatCom variant. It also is available with a new VTOL (vertical takeoff and landing) kit for use in alternative locations. 

The ScanEagle is a smaller UAS that enables persistent daytime and nighttime ISR in some of the world’s most extreme environments. Users can rapidly reconfigure field-swappable payloads to support a wide range of missions—electronic warfare, ISR, comms relay, overwatch, and targeting. It also comes in a VTOL version.

Attendees of WEST 2025 can find Insitu at Booth #1625.

Featured Companies

Insitu

118 East Columbia River Way
Bingen, Washington 98605
Website
Categories
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Payloads
Topic Tags
Avionics
Stock image
Press Release
Call for Consensus Body Members to Reaffirm ANSI/VITA 67.1-2019 - Coaxial Interconnect on VPX, 4 Position SMPM Configuration

January 28, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
Integrator VTOL image: Insitu
News
Long-range UAS shown by Insitu at WEST 2025 show

January 28, 2025

More Unmanned
Cyber
Stock image
News
Navy cybersecurity and cryptographic key management contract won by Leidos

January 23, 2025

More Cyber
Comms
Image via L3Harris
News
Radios to be provided to U.S. Army by L3Harris

January 28, 2025

More Comms