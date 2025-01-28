Long-range UAS shown by Insitu at WEST 2025 show

News

Lisa Daigle

Integrator VTOL image: Insitu

WEST 2025 CONFERENCE & EXPOSITION -- SAN DIEGO. Insitu is showcasing its long-range and long-endurance Integrator and ScanEagle uncrewed aerial systems (UASs) at this week's AFCEA/USNI WEST 2025 Conference and Exposition.

The Integrator UAS, according to company information, is a long-endurance UAS that can range as much as 2,000 nmi point-to-point using the Extended Range SatCom variant. It also is available with a new VTOL (vertical takeoff and landing) kit for use in alternative locations.

The ScanEagle is a smaller UAS that enables persistent daytime and nighttime ISR in some of the world’s most extreme environments. Users can rapidly reconfigure field-swappable payloads to support a wide range of missions—electronic warfare, ISR, comms relay, overwatch, and targeting. It also comes in a VTOL version.

Attendees of WEST 2025 can find Insitu at Booth #1625.