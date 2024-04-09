Military Embedded Systems

Manta Ray UUV assembly completed by Northrop Grumman

News

April 09, 2024

John McHale

Editorial Director

Military Embedded Systems

Manta Ray UUV assembly completed by Northrop Grumman

ANNAPOLIS, Md. Northrop Grumman engineers completed assembly of a full-size uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) prototype they dubbed Manta Ray. The UUV is an extra-large glider that will operate long-duration, long-range, and payload-capable undersea missions without need for on-site human logistics.

The Manta Ray UUV was built via a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) program targeted at advancing key technologies to benefit future UUV designs, including techniques for managing energy, increasing payload capacity, enabling low-power propulsion, and more. 

According to Northrop Grumman the vehicle is s:

  • Payload-capable to support a variety of missions,
  • Autonomous, without the need for on-site human logistics,
  • Energy-saving, with the ability to anchor to the seafloor and hibernate in a low-power state, and
  • Modular, for easy shipment in five standard shipping containers to support expeditionary deployment and in-field assembly world-wide

To learn more about the Manta Ray UUV, click here.

Featured Companies

Northrop Grumman

2980 Fairview Park Drive
Falls Church, VA 22042
Website
Categories
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Sensors
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms