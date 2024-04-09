Manta Ray UUV assembly completed by Northrop Grumman

John McHale Editorial Director Military Embedded Systems

ANNAPOLIS, Md. Northrop Grumman engineers completed assembly of a full-size uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) prototype they dubbed Manta Ray. The UUV is an extra-large glider that will operate long-duration, long-range, and payload-capable undersea missions without need for on-site human logistics.

The Manta Ray UUV was built via a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) program targeted at advancing key technologies to benefit future UUV designs, including techniques for managing energy, increasing payload capacity, enabling low-power propulsion, and more.

According to Northrop Grumman the vehicle is s:

Payload-capable to support a variety of missions,

Autonomous, without the need for on-site human logistics,

Energy-saving, with the ability to anchor to the seafloor and hibernate in a low-power state, and

Modular, for easy shipment in five standard shipping containers to support expeditionary deployment and in-field assembly world-wide

