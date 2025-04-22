MOSA aligned VTOL uncrewed aircraft system selected by Italy

MOSA aligned VTOL uncrewed aircraft system selected by ItalyNews
April 22, 2025
ROME, Italy. AeroVironment won a $46.6 million contract from the Italian Ministry of Defence for the procurement of its JUMP 20 vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) uncrewed aircraft system (UAS), the company announced in a statement.
The five-year contract includes delivery of air vehicles, engineering services, sustainment support, and onsite technical assistance, the statement reads.
JUMP 20 is a fixed-wing VTOL UAS with a reported payload capacity of 30 pounds, an endurance exceeding 13 hours, and a range of up to 185 kilometers. It is designed for expeditionary missions and does not require a runway or dedicated launch/recovery infrastructure, the company says.
The system will replace the Italian MOD’s current Shadow UAS fleet, following a competitive selection process, the statement adds.
The JUMP 20 supports intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions and features multi-payload interoperability, and it is built using the Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA), allowing for simplified upgrades and integration with other systems, the company says.
