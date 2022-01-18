MQ-9 communications intelligence sensor pod suites to be delivered to France

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

BAE Systems photo. FRANCE. The State Department has made a determination approving a possible foreign military sale (FMS) to the Government of France of MQ-9 communications intelligence sensor pod suites and related equipment for an estimated cost of $88 million.

Officials claim the Government of France has requested to buy up to eight communications intelligence sensor pod suites, that will be added to a previously implemented case. Also included is ground handling equipment; spares and repair parts; secure communications and cryptographic devices; and other related elements of logistical and program support.

The proposed sale is intended to improve France’s capability to meet current and future threats by ensuring the operational readiness of the French Air and Space Force. France’s MQ-9 aircraft fleet provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) that supports coalition operations.

The principal contractor will be BAE Systems, and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems is on contract for integration work only.