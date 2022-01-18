Military Embedded Systems

MQ-9 communications intelligence sensor pod suites to be delivered to France

News

January 18, 2022

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

BAE Systems photo.

FRANCE. The State Department has made a determination approving a possible foreign military sale (FMS) to the Government of France of MQ-9 communications intelligence sensor pod suites and related equipment for an estimated cost of $88 million. 

Officials claim the Government of France has requested to buy up to eight communications intelligence sensor pod suites, that will be added to a previously implemented case. Also included is ground handling equipment; spares and repair parts; secure communications and cryptographic devices; and other related elements of logistical and program support.

The proposed sale is intended to improve France’s capability to meet current and future threats by ensuring the operational readiness of the French Air and Space Force. France’s MQ-9 aircraft fleet provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) that supports coalition operations. 

The principal contractor will be BAE Systems, and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems is on contract for integration work only.

Featured Companies

BAE Systems

1101 Wilson Boulevard
Website
[email protected]
+ 44 (0) 1252 373232

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

14200 Kirkham Way
Poway, CA 92064
Website
[email protected]
(858) 312-2810
Categories
Unmanned - ISR
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Software
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - Sensors
Radar/EW
DARPA image.
News
Military night-vision goggles the focus of new DARPA, industry, university drive
More Radar/EW
A.I.
2020 photo of Lt. General Shaun Q. Morris, commander of Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Linda LaBonte Britt)
News
AI and data analytics top of agenda for U.S. Air Force, official says
More A.I.
Cyber
Stock photo.
News
Israeli data centers secured from cyber attacks with QuantLR and NVIDIA
More Cyber
Comms
Press Release
Silicon Designs Announces Global Market Launch of Radiation Tested, Tactical-Grade MEMS Inertial Accelerometers for Spacecraft Electronics Testing
More Comms