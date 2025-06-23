Satellite systems from ICEYE to be delivered to Netherlands air force

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

ICEYE satellite image of Amsterdam, Netherlands. HELSINKI. European space and defense technology company ICEYE reports that it has been chosen to provide intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems to the Royal Netherlands air force (RNLAF).

Under the terms of the agreement with the RNLAF, ICEYE is tasked with delivering a full suite of ISR solutions to the air force, including four 25-cm-resolution synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites, a local ground segment and antenna, and a mobile ground segment featuring an autonomous, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven imagery intelligence hub. The contract also covers the sale of satellite data from ICEYE's existing satellite constellation.

This collaboration, according to the ICEYE announcement, is the foundation for the first operational Dutch military satellite mission.

Lieutenant General André Steur, Commander of the Royal Netherlands Air Force, said of the agreement: "We are pleased to partner with ICEYE to develop the Royal Netherlands Air Force's space-based defense capabilities. This collaboration positions the Netherlands at the forefront of European countries investing in this cutting-edge technology. Additionally, this recognizes the critical role of the space domain in national defense and underscores the Netherlands' commitment to securing its interests in this vital new frontier of defense."