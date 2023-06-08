Military Embedded Systems

SeaGuardian drone participates in Northern Edge 2023 exercise

News

June 08, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

SeaGuardian drone participates in Northern Edge 2023 exercise
Photo courtesy GA-ASI

SAN DIEGO, California. An MQ-9B SeaGuardian uncrewed aerial system (UAS) from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) took part in the Northern Edge 2023 (NE23) exercise from May 8-19, 2023 under a U.S. Navy contract, according to a company statement. The goal of this training, which took place in the Gulf of Alaska, is to prepare joint forces for Asia-Pacific regional crises, the statement reads.

SeaGuardian, a maritime variant of the MQ-9B SkyGuardian, provides multi-domain intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeting (ISR&T). Its internal payload can identify and engage surface and subsurface targets in fleet operations, according to GA-ASI.

Throughout NE23, SeaGuardian offered real-time maritime ISR&T data to several IPACOM operations centers, and sensor data was sent to the Joint Fires Network using new DoD technologies, the statement reads. SeaGuardian also utilized a range of operational payloads during the exercise, including Electronic Support Measures (ESM), Communication Intelligence (COMINT), and Automatic Identification System (AIS), the company says.

The SeaGuardian self-deployed from GA-ASI’s Desert Horizon flight operations facility in El Mirage, Calif., to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, and then self-deployed back to El Mirage after the exercise.

