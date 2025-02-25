Skydio X10D drones chosen by Spain for ISR operations

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Skydio

SAN MATEO, California. Skydio, in partnership with Paukner Group, won a contract worth up to €18 million from Spain’s Ministry of Defence to supply autonomous small uncrewed aerial systems (sUAS) to the Spanish Armed Forces, the company announced in a statement.

The Skydio X10D drones will be used for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, supporting force protection, reconnaissance, facility security, crowd control, target acquisition, and command post operations, the statement reads.

According to the company, the X10D features advanced sensor technology, autonomous navigation, and an open architecture to support modular integration. The drone is designed to operate in contested environments using onboard AI to enhance resiliency against electronic warfare threats.

Skydio drones have been selected by multiple branches of the U.S. Department of Defense and allied nations, with the company having shipped more than 45,000 drones globally, the statement adds.