UAS exercise held by NATO demonstrates ISR and other capabilities

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Schiebel photo. VIENNA, Austria. Unmanned aerial system (UAS) maker Schiebel, in cooperation with defense/aerospace company Thales, demonstrated the unmanned "Camcopter S-100" during a recent NATO exercise held in Portugal to highlight UAS technologies.

During the REPMUS [Robotic Experimentation and Prototyping using Maritime Uncrewed Systems] and Dynamic Messenger 2022 exercises -- sponsored by the U.K. Royal navy and NATO -- Schiebel and Thales ran the Camcopter UAS through its paces and showed its anti-submarine warfare (ASW); intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR); and cargo-delivery capabilities.

According to a report on the exercises from Schiebel, the demonstrated scenario was the surveillance and protection of the approaches to a strategic port: The S-100 equipped with a Wescam MX-8 EO/IR sensor in the nose and a Thales BlueScan data relay sensor navigated through a pre-laid barrier of sonobuoys to monitor the transmission of data from the sonobuoys and relay the data to the command cell ashore, enabling detection and classification of possible enemy submarines. The trial also showed the capabilities of the S-100 UAS as it completed ISR, search-and-rescue, and cargo-delivery operations.