Ukraine to receive automated reconnaissance systems from Rheinmetall

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

DUSSELDORF, Germany. Rheinmetall will supply Ukraine with automated reconnaissance systems for monitoring large areas of terrain under a new contract, the company announced in a statement.

Along with Estonian company DefSecIntel, Rheinmetall will provide the SurveilSPIRE reconnaissance systems, which consist of mobile surveillance towers and camera equipment, as well as autopiloted mini drones and a control system, the statement reads. The contract is "in the double-digit million-euro range," and delivery has already begun, the company says.

"[T]he SurveilSPIRE surveillance towers can be loaded onto trailers and quickly transported to their area of operation," the statement reads. "Assembly requires three personnel; operation is fully automated. The system includes wireless links (4G and Starlink) for video transmission to a mobile command post. Solar panels enable sustained operation without power cables or a fuel source. The system relies on autopiloted reconnaissance drones that conduct patrols and mission-specific flights. This enables inspection of detected threats and lets the operator initiate necessary countermeasures."