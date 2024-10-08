Military Embedded Systems

Uncrewed surveillance tricopters to be provided to CBP by Red Cat Holdings

October 08, 2024

Image via Red Cat

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico. Red Cat Holdings won $1.6 million in contracts for its Edge 130 Blue drones, which will be delivered to U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP), the company announced in a statement.

The contract, facilitated by distributor Darley, was arranged through the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency for CBP’s procurement. The Edge 130 Blue, originally developed by FlightWave, is a Blue UAS-approved tricopter designed for long-range mapping, surveillance, and reconnaissance, the statement reads.

Red Cat acquired FlightWave in September, and this is the latest in a series of contracts with CBP, which already uses Red Cat’s Teal 2 drones, the company says. The Edge 130 Blue is designed for government and military operations, featuring vertical takeoff capabilities, and a flight time of over 60 minutes.

Featured Companies

Red Cat

