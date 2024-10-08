Uncrewed surveillance tricopters to be provided to CBP by Red Cat Holdings

Uncrewed surveillance tricopters to be provided to CBP by Red Cat HoldingsNews
October 08, 2024
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico. Red Cat Holdings won $1.6 million in contracts for its Edge 130 Blue drones, which will be delivered to U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP), the company announced in a statement.
The contract, facilitated by distributor Darley, was arranged through the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency for CBP’s procurement. The Edge 130 Blue, originally developed by FlightWave, is a Blue UAS-approved tricopter designed for long-range mapping, surveillance, and reconnaissance, the statement reads.
Red Cat acquired FlightWave in September, and this is the latest in a series of contracts with CBP, which already uses Red Cat’s Teal 2 drones, the company says. The Edge 130 Blue is designed for government and military operations, featuring vertical takeoff capabilities, and a flight time of over 60 minutes.