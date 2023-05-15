Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Marine Corps receives 1st MQ-9 Reaper

News

May 15, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Marine Corps receives 1st MQ-9 Reaper
U.S. Marine Corps photo

PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland. The U.S. Marine Corps recently took delivery of the first of eight MQ-9 Reapers under a joint contract with the U.S. Air Force, according to Naval Air Systems Command.

This procurement was executed by the Navy’s Multi-Mission Tactical Unmanned Air System program team (PMA-266) at Pax River, leveraging the U.S. Air Force’s Agile Reaper Enterprise Solution (ARES). The contract includes MQ-9 Reaper aircraft, associated spare parts, and support equipment for the Marine Corps, NAVAIR states.

The acquisition supports the expansion of the Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) component of the Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTF) Unmanned Expeditionary (MUX) family of systems, crucial to the Marine Corps Force Design 2030, the statement adds.

The drone will be used by Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron (VMU)-1 in Yuma for operational missions overseas, filling a requirement for a long-range, long-endurance, land-based Group 5 UAS to conduct intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) and data relay in the Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility, NAVAIR says.

Categories
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - Sensors
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber