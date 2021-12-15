Military Embedded Systems

ASTRO contract awarded to KBR for unmanned and robotics services

December 15, 2021

Emma Helfrich

HOUSTON, Texas. KBR has won eight prime contracts as a part of the General Services Administration (GSA) ASTRO multiple award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract, which encompasses services related to manned, unmanned, and optionally manned systems, robotics, and platforms.

According to officials, ASTRO, which is administered by GSA's Federal Systems Integration and Management Center (FEDSIM), has 10 separate, multiple award IDIQ contracts or pools. KBR was named a prime contractor on eight pools: data operations, mission operations, ground, space, development and systems integration, research, support, and training.

The company claims that each contract has a five-year base, with the option to extend five more years. There is no maximum dollar ceiling for the ASTRO contract as a whole or for each individual pool, though the contract is estimated to be in the multi-billion-dollar range.

KBR is a company that specializes in test, integration and maintenance of new technologies with the intent to solve traditional problems, such as how to reduce critical military equipment downtime and extend the life of legacy systems.

