Autonomous aerial resupply system to be developed for USMC by Leidos

April 19, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Photo courtesy Leidos

RESTON, Virginia. Leidos has been awarded a contract to develop an autonomous uncrewed aircraft system (UAS) for resupplying forward-deployed ground forces for the United States Marine Corps, according to a company statement. The firm-fixed-price, multiple-award contract has an 18-month period of performance, during which Leidos will build a single prototype.

The company will develop, deliver, and demonstrate a medium unmanned logistics system – air (MULS-A) prototype, the statement reads. The prototype will be used for logistics distribution missions at the tactical edge of the battlefield, with the goal of carrying a payload between 300 and 600 pounds to a combat area within a radius of 25 to 100 nautical miles.

Leidos partnered with Phenix Solutions to design the SeaOnyx prototype, the company says. Phenix Solutions is a non-traditional, veteran-owned small business defense contractor that develops UAS aircraft for various missions. The work will be carried out at locations in Colorado, Ohio, Oregon, California, Nevada, and Arizona.

Leidos

11951 Freedom Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - Power Electronics
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Avionics
