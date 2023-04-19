Autonomous aerial resupply system to be developed for USMC by Leidos

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Leidos

RESTON, Virginia. Leidos has been awarded a contract to develop an autonomous uncrewed aircraft system (UAS) for resupplying forward-deployed ground forces for the United States Marine Corps, according to a company statement. The firm-fixed-price, multiple-award contract has an 18-month period of performance, during which Leidos will build a single prototype.

The company will develop, deliver, and demonstrate a medium unmanned logistics system – air (MULS-A) prototype, the statement reads. The prototype will be used for logistics distribution missions at the tactical edge of the battlefield, with the goal of carrying a payload between 300 and 600 pounds to a combat area within a radius of 25 to 100 nautical miles.

Leidos partnered with Phenix Solutions to design the SeaOnyx prototype, the company says. Phenix Solutions is a non-traditional, veteran-owned small business defense contractor that develops UAS aircraft for various missions. The work will be carried out at locations in Colorado, Ohio, Oregon, California, Nevada, and Arizona.