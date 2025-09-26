Military Embedded Systems

Autonomous fighter jet design CA-1 Europa unveiled by Helsing

September 26, 2025

Dan Taylor

Image via Helsing

MUNICH, Germany. Helsing revealed the CA-1 Europa, an autonomous uncrewed combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), with development and testing underway at its Grob Aircraft subsidiary, the company announced in a statement.

The CA-1 Europa is designed as a multi-role platform in the three-to-five ton class, capable of operating independently or in swarms at high subsonic speeds, the statement reads. The aircraft will integrate Helsing’s Centaur autonomy software, which was demonstrated earlier this year on the Saab Gripen, and combine it with Grob Aircraft’s design and manufacturing expertise, the company says.

According to the statement, the platform will support a range of missions including deep precision strikes, enabled by an operating system that allows flexible integration of sensors, payloads, and effectors. The aircraft will also be paired with a command-and-control system to aid operators in planning and managing autonomous missions.

Helsing notes that the CA-1 Europa is expected to be operational within four years and is being developed with partners across the European aerospace sector to ensure scalable production and supply chain resilience.

