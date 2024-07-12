Autonomous project for USMC rotorcraft gets underway

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy Near Earth Autonomy

PITTSBURGH, Pa. Autonomous mobility provider Near Earth Autonomy won a spot leading one of the teams assembled by the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) to demonstrate optimized logistics using rotorcraft for the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) Aerial Logistics Connector (ALC) program.

Together with additional collaborators Leonardo and Honeywell, Near Earth reports that it will showcase advanced autonomy on the Leonardo AW139 helicopter to provide logistical support during expeditionary operations in contested environments. The AW139 -- known forits utility for defense, medical rescue, law enforcement, and energy operations worldwide -- will use Near Earth’s logistics mission autonomy system during the project.

For the logistics program, according to the Near Earth announcement, Leonardo is tasked with implementing a fast loading, securing, and unloading system for Joint Modular Intermodal Containers (JMIC) on the AW139 helicopter, which will be able to integrate seamlessly with the helicopter, maintaining payload capacity and structural integrity. Honeywell -- already the manufacturer of the AW139’s autopilot -- will improve that system to enable autonomous take-off and landing capabilities.

Near Earth will demonstrate a fully integrated logistics system featuring onboard autonomy to guide the aircraft and change the flight trajectory to avoid hazards without input from a remote operator. Near Earth also intends to demonstrate mission autonomy, enabling lightly trained personnel to request, dispatch, monitor, and retask supply deliveries in contested environments.

The objective of the 20-month-long project, say Near Earth officials, is to field a flexible solution capable of transporting various types of cargo and serving in casualty evacuation roles, in both crewed and uncrewed configurations. The dual capability will enable notable expansion of the range of missions USMC rotorcraft will be able to undertake; specifically, rapid deployment of cargo up to 3,000 pounds. over a radius of 200 nautical miles (230 miles).