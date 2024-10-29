Autonomous push teams Honeywell with Leonardo and Near-Earth

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

AW139 cockpit photo courtesy Leonardo PHOENIX​. Honeywell announced a strategic investment and collaboration with Near Earth Autonomy (Near Earth) intended to support multiple autonomous rotorcraft programs.

Honeywell is teaming with Near Earth, which was chosen by the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) under the Aerial Logistics Connector (ALC) to lead one of the teams demonstrating optimized logistics using rotorcraft, through an Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) under the Naval Aviation Systems Consortium (NASC).

In the ALC program, Leonardo Helicopters, Near Earth, and Honeywell will advance and showcase uncrewed rotorcraft capabilities for contested environments on Leonardo’s AW139 helicopter, according to the Honeywell statement.

The ALC program intends to leverage the collective aviation expertise of the three companies to deliver advanced autonomy solutions, enabling uncrewed operation of rotorcraft for logistics and casualty evacuation missions for the USMC. The USMC ALC program, focuses on developing an uncrewed logistics system to provide support in contested environments, with operational aircraft targeted by 2030.

Moreover, the Honeywell announcement asserts that its participation in the USMC ALC program enables the company to explore additional opportunities for rotorcraft and uncrewed aerial systems beyond the USMC initiative.