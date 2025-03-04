Autonomous ship completes construction, DARPA reports

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

DARPA image ARLINGTON, Va. The Defense Advanced Research Project Agency (DARPA) No Manning Required Ship (NOMARS) program completed construction on a prototype of a ship designed to operate autonomously for long durations at sea.

DARPA reported that construction of the prototype unmanned surface vessel (USV) USX-1 Defiant was completed during February 2025. Defiant is a 180-foot, 240-metric-ton lightship that will undergo extensive in-water testing, both docked and at sea. The craft is scheduled to depart for a multi-month at sea demonstration in spring 2025, according to the DARPA schedule.

DARPA information describes the NOMARS program as that which aims to challenge the traditional naval architecture model, designing a seaframe (the ship without mission systems) from the ground up with no provision, allowance, or expectation for humans on board. By removing the human element from all ship-design considerations, DARPA said, the program intends to demonstrate significant advantages including size, cost, at-sea reliability, greater hydrodynamic efficiency, survivability to sea-state, and survivability to adversary actions through stealth considerations and tampering resistance.