Autonomous version of the Black Hawk unveiled at AUSA 2025

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Sikorsky 2025 AUSA ANNUAL MEETING & EXPOSITION--WASHINGTON, D.C. Sikorsky is displaying a new, fully uncrewed version of its Black Hawk helicopter at the AUSA Annual Meeting & Exposition, ongoing this week in Washington, D.C.

Sikorsky (a Lockheed Martin company) unveiled the S-70UAS U-Hawk -- a versatile autonomous uncrewed aircraft system (UAS) that has 25% more cargo space than a typical Black Hawk -- that is aimed at moving thousands of pounds of outsized cargo internally and underneath, deploying uncrewed ground vehicles, and firing dozens of launched effects including small surveillance and reconnaissance uncrewed aerial systems (UASs).

To accomplish this, Sikorsky replaced the cockpit section with actuated clamshell doors and ramp, and replaced conventional flight controls with a low-cost, fly-by-wire system integrated with MATRIX autonomy technology.

The S-70UAS U-Hawk aircraft on display at AUSA shows off a larger cabin space that can accomplish a number of moves the Black Hawk cannot, including accepting longer cargo, such as missiles; driving on/off an autonomous ground vehicle; roll on/off large amounts of supplies; launch swarms of reconnaissance or strike drones; and carry internal fuel tanks for increased range or extended time on station.

AUSA attendees may see the U-Hawk at Booth 6013.