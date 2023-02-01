Military Embedded Systems

Drone launched from another drone in U.S. Army test

News

February 01, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Drone launched from another drone in U.S. Army test
Photo courtesy General Atomics

SAN DIEGO, California. A small uncrewed aerial system (UAS) was launched from another UAS -- the MQ-1C Gray Eagle Extended Range -- in a U.S. Army test at Dugway Proving Grounds in Utah recently, according to a statement from manufacturer General Atomics Aeronautical Systems.

GA flew a survivable air-launched effect (ALE) vehicle known as Eaglet from an MQ-1 during the test, which was jointly funded by GA and the Army. GA built the UAS to be a "low-cost, survivable UAS" with the versatility to be launched from a drone like the Gray Eagle, or a rotary aircraft, or from ground vehicles, the statement reads.

The intent is to provide "extended reach of sensors and increased lethality while providing survivability for manned aircraft," the statement adds.

A Gray Eagle can carry Eaglet for "thousands of kilometers" before launching the vehicle, controlling through "unmanned-unmanned teaming or as a component of advanced teaming command and control concepts," the company says.

Featured Companies

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

14200 Kirkham Way
Poway, CA 92064
Website
[email protected]
(858) 312-2810
Categories
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - Connectors
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Power Electronics
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Unmanned - Sensors
Unmanned - Test
Avionics
News
ICBM guidance systems work for U.S. government to be provided by Boeing

February 02, 2023
More Avionics
A.I.
Image courtesy Market Forecast
News
Top 10 military AI stories of 2022

January 10, 2023
More A.I.
Cyber
Blog
GUEST BLOG: Everything you wanted to know about DevSecOps (but were afraid to ask)

February 02, 2023
More Cyber
Comms
News
Satellite communications market to double by 2031: report

February 02, 2023
More Comms