Drones tested aboard amphibious combat vehicle by Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy BAE Systems

PALMDALE, California. BAE Systems and Lockheed Martin Skunk Works have tested two small uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) on an amphibious combat vehicle, BAE Systems said in a statement.

The companies tested the Stalker and Indago small UASs, which are intended to provide "long-endurance reconnaissance capabilities to support the U.S. Marine Corps’ expeditionary warfare and battle management capabilities aboard the ACV C4/UAS [Amphibious Combat Vehicle Command, Control, Communication and Computers/Uncrewed Aerial Systems]," the statement reads.

With contractor verification testing complete, the Marines will conduct their own series of tests to evaluate the ACV C4/UAS system to see if it is a suitable solution for the Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) program, the statement adds.

BAE Systems produces the ACV C4/UAS vehicle and Lockheed Martin produces the UASs. The vehicle is a mobile systems integration lab that was built to demonstrate reconnaissance, surveillance, and acquisition capabilities.