Military Embedded Systems

Drones tested aboard amphibious combat vehicle by Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems

News

February 17, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Drones tested aboard amphibious combat vehicle by Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems
Photo courtesy BAE Systems

PALMDALE, California. BAE Systems and Lockheed Martin Skunk Works have tested two small uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) on an amphibious combat vehicle, BAE Systems said in a statement.

The companies tested the Stalker and Indago small UASs, which are intended to provide "long-endurance reconnaissance capabilities to support the U.S. Marine Corps’ expeditionary warfare and battle management capabilities aboard the ACV C4/UAS [Amphibious Combat Vehicle Command, Control, Communication and Computers/Uncrewed Aerial Systems]," the statement reads.

With contractor verification testing complete, the Marines will conduct their own series of tests to evaluate the ACV C4/UAS system to see if it is a suitable solution for the Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) program, the statement adds.

BAE Systems produces the ACV C4/UAS vehicle and Lockheed Martin produces the UASs. The vehicle is a mobile systems integration lab that was built to demonstrate reconnaissance, surveillance, and acquisition capabilities.

Featured Companies

BAE Systems

1101 Wilson Boulevard
Website
[email protected]
+ 44 (0) 1252 373232

Lockheed Martin

6801 Rockledge Drive
Bethesda, MD 20817
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Power Electronics
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Unmanned - Sensors
Unmanned - Test
Radar/EW - Sensors
Avionics
Story
Realizing MOSA objectives: the developer’s role

February 15, 2023
More Avionics
Radar/EW
1/3 Save Starter Kit image: Curtiss-Wright
Story
Understanding GCIA: A paradigm shift for establishing an overall ground-combat vehicle architecture

February 16, 2023
More Radar/EW
Cyber
Illustration courtesy General Dynamics
News
Data-at-rest security contract for U.S. Air Force won by General Dynamics

February 10, 2023
More Cyber
Comms
NASA image.
Story
Enhanced GPS and comms the focus in AFRL/NASA CubeSat mission

February 16, 2023
More Comms