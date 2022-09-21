Military Embedded Systems

Electric UAS launches with dual sensor bays, longer flight time

September 21, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy DeltaQuad

BADHOEVEDORP, Netherlands. Unmanned aerial system (UAS) company DeltaQuad offers the Evo, a fixed-wing electric UAS with vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capability for use in both military and commercial configurations for the purposes of mapping, inspection, and surveillance.

A new-style wing shape, says the company's announcement, enables aerodynamic efficiency, improved wind resistance, and the ability to operate two sensor payloads simultaneously in a single flight. The two universal payload bays have a total carrying capacity of 3 kg (6.61 pounds) and can accommodate a range of sensors for surveillance, mapping, multispectral imagery, and LiDAR. Moreover, the airframe is made of fiberglass, carbon, and Kevlar, which increases the UAS's ruggedness.

The Evo has Auterion Skynode UAS software on board, which means that the UAS can deliver data in real time, while the drone is performing its mission. 

 

DeltaQuad

