EOD robots from L3Harris ordered by U.K. defense ministry

News

May 13, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Image courtesy L3Harris

LONDON.  The U.K. Ministry of Defense (MOD) signed an $18 million contract with L3Harris Technologies to supply as many as 50 medium-sized T4 explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) robots to defeat explosive threats located within confined urban spaces. 

Under the terms of the agreement, L3Harris will deliver the compact uncrewed land vehicles, on-premise support, maintenance, and training.

The MOD's recent contract follows the company's delivery of Project STARTER, a program that replaced the legacy fleet of large EOD robots with 122 T7 vehicles that have been fully operational since 2019.

 

