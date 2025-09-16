Extended flight demonstrated by Raytheon AMRAAM

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

RTX image ARLINGTON, Va. Raytheon (an RTX business) reports that the U.S. Air Force’s Air Combat Command and a Raytheon team successfully executed the longest known AMRAAM [advanced medium-range air-to-air missile] missile shot by a fifth-generation fighter.

During a series of tests in Eglin Air Force Base's western Florida airspace during fall 2024, Raytheon demonstrated AMRAAM’s extended-time-of-flight capability, which they say proves the munition can notably increase the lethality of fifth-generation aircraft. The extended time of flight, according to the Raytheon report, is the result of the U.S. Air Force’s form/fit/function refresh (F3R) development effort, which continues to enhance AMRAAM’s performance, plus Raytheon’s investment in the research, development and production of AMRAAM.

“Achieving air superiority in the future, highly contested battlespace depends on the precision and lethality of air-to-air missiles,” said Sam Deneke, president of Air & Space Defense Systems at Raytheon. “AMRAAM is already known as the gold standard for the air dominance arena, and these tests prove it will continue to play a critical role for the U.S. and its allies for decades to come.”

The company announcement notes that AMRAAM is used by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, and allied nations and is integrated on 14 platforms in 43 countries.