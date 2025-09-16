Military Embedded Systems

Extended flight demonstrated by Raytheon AMRAAM

News

September 16, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

RTX image

ARLINGTON, Va. Raytheon (an RTX business) reports that the U.S. Air Force’s Air Combat Command and a Raytheon team successfully executed the longest known AMRAAM [advanced medium-range air-to-air missile] missile shot by a fifth-generation fighter. 

During a series of tests in Eglin Air Force Base's western Florida airspace during fall 2024, Raytheon demonstrated AMRAAM’s extended-time-of-flight capability, which they say proves the munition can notably increase the lethality of fifth-generation aircraft. The extended time of flight, according to the Raytheon report, is the result of the U.S. Air Force’s form/fit/function refresh (F3R) development effort, which continues to enhance AMRAAM’s performance, plus Raytheon’s investment in the research, development and production of AMRAAM.

“Achieving air superiority in the future, highly contested battlespace depends on the precision and lethality of air-to-air missiles,” said Sam Deneke, president of Air & Space Defense Systems at Raytheon. “AMRAAM is already known as the gold standard for the air dominance arena, and these tests prove it will continue to play a critical role for the U.S. and its allies for decades to come.”

The company announcement notes that AMRAAM is used by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, and allied nations and is integrated on 14 platforms in 43 countries. 

Featured Companies

Raytheon Company

870 Winter Street
Waltham, MA 02451
Website

Raytheon Missiles & Defense

RTX

U.S. Air Force

1670 Air Force Pentagon
Washington, DC 20330-1670
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Payloads
Topic Tags
Avionics
U.S. Air Force photo courtesy of Northrop Grumman
News
YFQ-48A designation assigned to Project Talon semi-autonomous prototype aircraft

December 23, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via Kongsberg
News
Kongsberg buys strike and counter-drone missile development company

December 23, 2025

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Mounted APNT image: Collins Aerospace
News
Small-form-factor A-PNT demoed during Army experiment

December 22, 2025

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Vicor factorized power architecture illustration: Spacechips
News
AI accelerator card under development for in-orbit applications

December 12, 2025

More A.I.