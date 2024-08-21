Ghost Shark XL-AUV arrives in the United States for testing

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Anduril

HONOLULU, Hawaii. Anduril Industries' advanced Extra-Large Autonomous Undersea Vehicle (XL-AUV), Ghost Shark, has arrived in the United States for the first time, transported via a Royal Australian Air Force C-17A, the company announced in a statement.

The Ghost Shark will be used for concurrent testing on both sides of the Pacific, expanding its test envelope and facilitating collaboration with U.S. government partners, the statement reads. The arrival coincides with the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise near the Hawaiian Islands, one of the world's largest maritime exercises focused on ensuring the security of global sea lanes.

Designed and built in Australia, Ghost Shark is a modular, multi-purpose undersea vehicle intended to support global maritime missions, the company says. The vehicle is part of a co-development effort with the Royal Australian Navy and the Defence Science and Technology Group, aimed at delivering three XL-AUVs by June 2025, according to the statement.