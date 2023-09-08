Military Embedded Systems

Javelin anti-tank weapon system production explored in Poland

News

September 08, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Javelin anti-tank weapon system production explored in Poland

KIELCE, Poland. Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) and the Javelin Joint Venture (JJV) — a collaboration between Raytheon and Lockheed Martin — have initiated an agreement for the potential production of the Javelin anti-tank weapon system on Polish soil, according to a recent Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

The MOU's aim is to evaluate the establishment of a final assembly facility and component production capabilities in Poland. This move intends to meet rising inventory demands due to regional security challenges in Europe, and it seeks to stabilize the future production of the Javelin system for U.S. forces and offer opportunities for Poland's industrial sector, the company says.

Javelin, a product of the joint venture between Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, has seen more than 50,000 missile productions and over 12,000 reusable Command Launch Units. Currently serving 23 countries, Poland was the inaugural international recipient of the Javelin F-Model missile variant, the statement reads.

Featured Companies

Lockheed Martin

6801 Rockledge Drive
Bethesda, MD 20817
Website

Raytheon Company

870 Winter Street
Waltham, MA 02451
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Payloads
Topic Tags
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms