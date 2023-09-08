Javelin anti-tank weapon system production explored in Poland

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

KIELCE, Poland. Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) and the Javelin Joint Venture (JJV) — a collaboration between Raytheon and Lockheed Martin — have initiated an agreement for the potential production of the Javelin anti-tank weapon system on Polish soil, according to a recent Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

The MOU's aim is to evaluate the establishment of a final assembly facility and component production capabilities in Poland. This move intends to meet rising inventory demands due to regional security challenges in Europe, and it seeks to stabilize the future production of the Javelin system for U.S. forces and offer opportunities for Poland's industrial sector, the company says.

Javelin, a product of the joint venture between Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, has seen more than 50,000 missile productions and over 12,000 reusable Command Launch Units. Currently serving 23 countries, Poland was the inaugural international recipient of the Javelin F-Model missile variant, the statement reads.