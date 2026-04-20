U.S. Navy exploring VR goggles to connect shipboard maintainers with remote experts, admiral says

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Navy photo

NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland. The Navy's aviation community is exploring the use of virtual reality goggles to connect shipboard maintainers with remote technical experts in real time, Vice Adm. Douglas Verissimo, commander of Naval Air Forces, said at the Sea-Air-Space exposition here.

Verissimo described the capability as a way to address situations where a repair aboard ship exceeds the skill level of the maintainers on hand -- a recurring readiness challenge, particularly for aircraft deployed far from shore-based support infrastructure.

"We can put on VR goggles, we're talking to the expert, and he can look at what we're looking at," Verissimo said.

The initiative is one of several the aviation community is pursuing to improve aircraft readiness and reduce the time aircraft spend out of service. Verissimo said Naval Air Forces has been working to close gaps at the organizational, intermediate, and depot maintenance levels, and characterized the VR capability as a tool for addressing repairs that fall outside routine shipboard expertise without requiring the kind of contractor or depot support that can take weeks to arrange.

The remarks came during a broader discussion of how the Navy's type commanders are working to reach an 80% combat surge ready rate across ships, aircraft, and submarines.