PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Annapolis Micro Systems WILDSTAR 3AE1 3U OpenVPX Direct RF

This week’s product, the Annapolis Micro Systems WILDSTAR 3AE1 (WS3AE1) 3U OpenVPX Direct RF, is 100 GbE-enabled and it leverages the processing and A/D & D/A converting power of an Intel Altera Agilex 9 MCP2 Direct RF-Series AGRW027 FPGA. Designed for mission-critical military sensor processing applications, the low-latency solution is aligned to the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard.

The WS3AE1 delivers high-performance processing and four channels each of 64 GSps A/D and D/A converting at 10-bit resolution. It also includes options for back-end personalization, Jetson AGX Orin GPU/CPU processing, and a development kit.

SOSA features

These SOSA aligned plug-in cards (PIC) offer very high ADC/DAC sample rates that are integrated into the FPGA. The Agilex RF-Series FPGA offers eight channels each of A/D and D/A converting with sample rates of 64 GS/s at 10-bit resolution.

This board also includes up to two Analog Interface Mezzanine Sites. These can be populated with Annapolis (WAIM00) or 3rd party/customer-designed RF cards for front-end personalization (e.g. pre-filtering or analog conditioning) for applications of interest.

General features

The WS3AE1 has One Intel Agilex Direct RF-Series AGRW027 FPGA (Other configurations also available – contact factory for part number options) 2.7 million logic elements 17,056 18×19 multipliers 287 Mb embedded memory Quad Core ARM 58G PAM-4, 32G NRZ XCVR

Supports as many as two Annapolis (WAIM00) or 3rd party/customer-designed Analog Interface Cards for RF conditioning

3U OpenVPX (VITA 65) Compliant, 1” VITA 48.1/48.2 or 1.5” VITA 48.8 (AFT) spacing

Supports OpenVPX payload profile: SLT3-PAY-1F1U1S1S1U1U2F1H-14.6.11-n (SOSA Primary)

Optional development kit

Annapolis’ BSP options include 40/100GbE IP and Linux support.

Environmental Available with 85 °C ambient air temperature or card edge support and -55 °C power-on Available with -55 °C to 105 °C storage temperature Air, air-flow through, or conduction-cooled



WILD100 EcoSystem

The Annapolis WILD100 EcoSystem of products, most of which were developed in alignment with the SOSA Technical Standard and support C5ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS). The EcoSystem is an interoperable portfolio of rugged high-performance OpenVPX COTS boards and systems that are used for challenging data acquisition, digital signal processing, and data storage applications.

For more information, visit the WS3AE1 page here or visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.

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