Military Embedded Systems

Fleet, infrastructure support for Royal Navy ships extended by Babcock

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April 14, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Fleet, infrastructure support for Royal Navy ships extended by Babcock
Image via Babcock

LONDON, England. Babcock won a two-year extension to its Future Maritime Support Programme contract with the U.K. Ministry of Defence to continue fleet and infrastructure support for Royal Navy surface ships, the company announced in a statement.

The extension keeps the existing scope of the contract in place, covering ship engineering delivery and management for Type 23 frigates, amphibious warfare ships, Sandown minehunters, and landing craft vessels, the statement reads.

According to the company, the work will continue through facilities at Devonport and Rosyth, where teams provide support services tied to the Royal Navy’s surface fleet. Babcock says the effort is intended to help maintain operational readiness for those vessels.

The company also says the extension will support continued work with the Ministry of Defence and other Surface Ship Support Alliance partners on future surface ship support arrangements for the Royal Navy.

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